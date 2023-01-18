National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.97, but opened at $52.90. National Instruments shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 224,210 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,237 shares of company stock worth $223,071 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.09.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
