Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Navient were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

