Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Insider Scott Fletcher Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) insider Scott Fletcher purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Scott Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Scott Fletcher purchased 500,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Ncondezi Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:NCCL opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89.

About Ncondezi Energy

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

