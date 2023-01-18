Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Insider Scott Fletcher Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) insider Scott Fletcher bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Scott Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Scott Fletcher bought 500,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,101.28).

Ncondezi Energy Price Performance

Shares of NCCL opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Ncondezi Energy

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

