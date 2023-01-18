NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NCR were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,593,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

