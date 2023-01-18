Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.13

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $94.34. Nelnet shares last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 34,886 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.