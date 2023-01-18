Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.17

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $18.45. Neogen shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2,596,945 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.