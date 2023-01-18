Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.17

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $18.45. Neogen shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2,596,945 shares.
NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
