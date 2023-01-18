New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 10.8% After Earnings Miss

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 25,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,684,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 12.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.