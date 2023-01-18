New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 10.8% After Earnings Miss

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 25,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,684,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 12.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
