Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 203,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.