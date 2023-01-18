Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.25. 179,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 102,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXR.UN. Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$689.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

