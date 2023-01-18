Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.70.

NRDBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.61) to €11.80 ($12.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.30) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

