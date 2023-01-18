Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Down 1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 53,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.61) to €11.80 ($12.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.30) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

