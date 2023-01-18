Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 41,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $595,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

