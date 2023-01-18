NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.