NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

