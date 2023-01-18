Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in December

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15,794.6% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 125,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

NYSE:JLS opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

