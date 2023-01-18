Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

