Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of JSD stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
