Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JSD stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

