NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.85.

NVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,716,997.90. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,916.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,793,933.48. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90. Insiders sold a total of 115,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,306 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

