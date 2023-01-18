NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.81

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.81 and traded as high as $75.28. NVE shares last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 44,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Institutional Trading of NVE

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 56.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVE during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.