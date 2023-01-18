Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,774,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 169,006 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,588,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

