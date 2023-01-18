Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.14. 13,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

