Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.73. Approximately 692,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 644,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 2.38.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of 821.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 661.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 962,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,209.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 849,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 501,046 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

