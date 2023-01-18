Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10,469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.