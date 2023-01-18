Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.26 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.