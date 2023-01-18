Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.