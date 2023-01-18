Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Financial Contrast

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 42.17% 10.32% 4.29% Life Storage 34.54% 9.73% 4.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.24 $416.74 million $1.74 16.29 Life Storage $788.57 million 11.08 $249.32 million $4.03 25.51

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00 Life Storage 0 7 2 0 2.22

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Summary

Life Storage beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.