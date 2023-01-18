One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.02

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.02 and traded as high as $24.26. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 47,804 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

