onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.
ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Stock Performance
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
