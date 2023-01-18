Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.01. 65,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 98,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Opsens Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Featured Stories

