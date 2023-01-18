Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.94. 11,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 131,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.