OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.40) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.03).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 504.50 ($6.16) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 485.19. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.43). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.53.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

