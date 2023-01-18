Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 4.7%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 989,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,674,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Osirium Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

About Osirium Technologies

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Featured Stories

