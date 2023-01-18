Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.