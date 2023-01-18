Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 4.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
