Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 4.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

About Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,516,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,633,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 983,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

