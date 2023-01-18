Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.