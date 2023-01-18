Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 43,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 61,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$90.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Pan Global Resources

(Get Rating)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.