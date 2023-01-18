Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.25. 10,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 85,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Payfare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$247.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

