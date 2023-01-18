PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.61

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.12. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 43,835 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

