PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PerkinElmer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $190.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.