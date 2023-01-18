Peter K. Miller Sells 29,664 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.24. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

