PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

