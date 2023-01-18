PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. 13,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

