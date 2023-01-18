PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.98 and last traded at $61.03. Approximately 4,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $168,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $195,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

