Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.18. Pixelworks shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 85,749 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.