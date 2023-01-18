Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

