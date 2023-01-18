Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Trading Up 1.6%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -241.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.