Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Up 0.4%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.