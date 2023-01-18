Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 6,038 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at $145,789,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

