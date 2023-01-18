ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROK. Citigroup began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
ProKidney Trading Up 6.9 %
PROK stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71.
Institutional Trading of ProKidney
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $18,020,000.
ProKidney Company Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.